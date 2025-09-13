Patriots HC Explains Changes Facing Left-Handed QB
The New England Patriots' defense is becoming ambidextrous to kick off the 2025 season.
In Week 1, they faced off against Las Vegas Raiders right-handed quarterback Geno Smith. One week later, they'll flip sides and go against left-handed Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. While most of the same rules of playing defense remain, the difficulties that might come to preparing for a lefty gunslinger are still there.
On Friday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked if there was anything different a team might do to simulate practicing against a quarterback from the left side.
"You train all these boots most of the time, where they’re going to go, and you start matching a hand, trying to match the hand of a right-handed quarterback," Vrabel said. "And then all of a sudden, you come out and he throws the first one with his left hand, and you put your right-hand up, and it whizzes over you."
Tagovailoa has had continued success against these Patriots -- as the signal caller is a perfect 7-0 against New England as a starter. On the flip side, Vrabel has won both of his matchups as a head coach against Tagovailoa's Dolphins. There's no unfamiliarity between both sides, and it's well noted that Tagovailoa can get the ball out to his wideouts from the left side.
"It’s like the time I came through in a college to try to block a punt, and I roughed the punter because I realized I didn’t know he was left-footed. Came up the middle, probably gave him a hit pointer, but it was a 15-year penalty," Vrabel said. "So I think it’s just a good reminder of it’s hard to train it, and we can train it in pre-practice with the coaches and things like that, and just making sure that, again, the ball will come out quick."
The Patriots' defensive front excelled in their first test of 2025. Edge rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson were a consistent presence in the Raiders' backfield, and with the Dolphins rolling out a depleted offensive line, there's another chance to record a high sack total in South Florida.
Tagovailoa also didn't have the best start to his sixth season as a pro. In Miami's Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Tagovailoa was under constant duress in the pocket and turned the ball over a couple of times. It's this part of Tagovailoa's game that Vrabel wants to see his team capitalize on.
"He has had some passes tipped," Vrabel said. "Wouldn’t say that he’s the leader in the clubhouse, but he’s certainly not adverse to having some of those. And we just have to be able to try to do that, try to catch one of them or affect some of these passes in the best way that we can."
Tagovailoa won't be the only left-handed quarterback the Patriots play this season. In early November, they'll play host to the Atlanta Falcons and lefty Michael Penix Jr, before Tagovailoa returns to play these same Patriots to close out the regular season in Week 18.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!