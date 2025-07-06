Patriots RB Already on the Chopping Block
The New England Patriots made a couple of additions to their backfield this offseason, signing Trayveon Williams in free agency and selecting TreVeyon Henderson in the NFL Draft.
While Henderson is a lock to make the roster and might even steal the starting job, Williams' future with the Patriots is not nearly as guaranteed.
In fact, Ryan Heckman of Musket Fire already feels that Williams represents a cut candidate heading into training camp, noting that the former Cincinnati Bengals running back is facing stiff competition.
"The Patriots' top three running backs are likely set with rookie TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. But, if the Patriots keep a fourth running back, will it end up being Williams?" Heckman wrote. "His main competition is undrafted rookie Lan Larson out of California-Davis, along with second-year pro Terrell Jennings."
Heckman goes on to note that while Williams does have some positive attributes that could make him an intriguing piece, his age is working against him.
"But, he is 27 years old and New England very well could keep inching forward in their youth movement at several positions," Heckman wrote. "Not to mention, the potential of Larson as a Swiss Army Knife type in the Patriots' offense could have a nice allure to it."
Williams did not log a single carry with the Bengals last season, instead serving in a special teams role. Since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of Cincinnati in 2019, the Texas A&M product has toted the ball 62 times for 307 yards while logging 15 catches for 74 yards.
As you can tell, Williams does not have a whole lot of experience as a legitimate weapon, which will certainly inhibit his chances of making New England's 53-man roster. That's especially considering how much the Pats seem to like Larison.
