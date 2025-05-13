Patriots Rookie Lands Yet Another Mammoth Prediction
The New England Patriots made a daring move in the second round of the NFL draft last month when they selected Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson.
It's not that Henderson isn't an incredibly talented player, he is. It's that running back wasn't the Patriots' biggest position of need, and an argument can be made that they should have taken one of the many impressive wide receivers on the board at that spot.
Nevertheless, Henderson is already generating considerable buzz, as most seem to love New England's decision to draft the national champion.
Case in point, ESPN's Field Yates has named the 22-year-old among 10 non-first-round rookies who he expects to make an immediate impact during their first NFL season.
"Henderson is one of the most explosive players in the rookie class, and he will be a big-time factor on third down in New England because of his pass-catching and pass-protecting traits," Yates wrote. "He provided the lightning to [Quinson] Judkins' thunder for Ohio State last season, and I see a similar profile with the Patriots. Henderson could complement Rhamondre Stevenson well in New England. He provides instant offense as a runner and receiver."
Henderson's versatility was certainly a big selling point for the Pats. He not only rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a tremendous 7.1 yards per carry in 2024, but he also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a score.
Perhaps most importantly, Henderson shined bright on the biggest stage last season, reaching the end zone five times during Ohio State's run through the College Football Playoff.
The Hopewell, Va. native seems to stand a very good chance of supplanting Stevenson — who fumbled seven times last season — as the Patriots' lead back in 2025.
