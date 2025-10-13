Patriots Hall of Famer Hopes Team Trades for AJ Brown
In case you wanted to add more stokes to the proverbial “AJ Brown to the New England Patriots” fire, a Hall of Fame cornerback just added some sparks to the conversation.
Speaking on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show earlier this week, Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law was asked about the idea of bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
To Law, it’s a no brainer.
"Absolutely bring him,” Law said. “If you can get A.J. Brown and pair him with Stefon Diggs, bring him. A.J. Brown knows what he’s doing. He knows he just got that new contract guaranteed, a lot of money. And if you look at, it’s like, ‘Hey, every receiver wants the ball.’ So he’s not doing anything that no other receiver would do in the same position, you know?”
It’s been an inconspicuously slow start to the season for Brown, who just last year was one of the key factors in the Philadelphia Eagles’ second Super Bowl championship run. Through six games in 2025, Brown has been held to just 25 receptions for 274 receiving yards. He’s only found the end zone once, and rumors of Brown wanting to find a new home have only just begun.
“I mean, Keyshawn (Johnson) wrote a damn book about it," Brown said. "Come on, Just Give Me the Damn Ball. Now that’s going public,” Law said. “You know, he trying to write a best seller about it. But that’s just the receiver position, and he wants to feel a part of the game. So if he’s not, he’s going to say something about it. Like I said — he got enough guaranteed contract that he can say what he wanna say, and they just had to deal with it.”
The Patriots have gotten solid production from their wide receivers, but adding Brown would certainly boost the team’s stock as they make a playoff push within the wide-open AFC. Stefon Diggs had his best game as a Patriot against his former team on Sunday Night Football, and Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte have filled in nicely on the depth chart. The addition of Brown, who spent time with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, would certainly help quarterback Drake Maye as he continues to progress.
“He’s a good kid,” Diggs said. “Tremendous football player. He gives you something to get excited about. I get excited when I watch him. To be a part of something so special, it just seems like it’s going in the right direction.”
