Patriots' Mike Vrabel Earns Glowing Review from Former DB
After his first five weeks as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel appears to have won over fans and players alike. One person who's sold on Vrabel manning the sideline for his old team is a former player who spent five years with Vrabel in uniform.
Cornerback Asante Samuel, who played with Vrabel on some of the best New England defenses from 2003 to 2007, liked the hire when it was first announced, and likes it even more that the season has begun.
"Mike Vrabel was the perfect, perfect candidate, perfect head coach for Mr. Kraft to select," Samuel told Patriots on SI. "He's an understanding guy. He's a player's coach and at the same time, he's going to give you that tough you that you need. ... He's an authentic guy. He wants everybody to succeed. Now you get him wrong, he's just like anybody else. He'll get on you. He'll have some feelings towards you or whatever."
Samuel was drafted by New England by the time the Patriots and Vrabel had already won their first Super Bowl in 2001. Two years later, the Patriots defense became one of the best in league history, winning what turned into 21-straight games and back-to-back titles. The now-head coach was later inducted into the team's Hall of Fame, and Samuel certainly has the qualifications to join him.
This past fall, the cornerback was named as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an honor he says a number of former Patriots defenders could be worthy of. One of those guys is Vrabel, who put together a career spanning 14 years and had the makings of being a head coach early on inside the walls of the locker room.
"Me and Mike Vrabel playing together, we had to communicate pretty much on a lot of the defensive plays," Samuel said. "We wouldn't always follow the typical rules. Sometimes we would switch it up, but we would communicate."
That communication was key, as Samuel and Vrabel helped become two of the best defensive players in New England during the first half of their two-decade dynasty. Although Samuel didn't start much his rookie year, when he did get on the field, the veteran linebacker trusted the cornerback's instints on the field. Samuel is sure that trust Vrabel had in him will carry over to the current Patriots roster.
"Me being so young, once they recognize I knew what I was doing, they gave me the grace of listening to me," Samuel said. "And it's like, 'OK, I'm gonna listen to this pup, even though I'm the vet. He's telling me to go here on this play. I'm gonna I'm gonna go with it.'"
So just like how Vrabel helped Samuel career, he's sure his old teammate is doing the same in 2025.
"They trusted in me, and I was able to make all these plays," Samuel said. "Mike Vrabel is that type of coach where he's going to figure it out and help his players any way he can."
