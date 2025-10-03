Patriots Can't Underestimate Bills Defense
The New England Patriots are gearing up for a battle against the Buffalo Bills, who are undefeated through their first four games.
While the Bills offense gets a lot of attention with quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook, the defense should pose a major challenge as well. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel explained why the Bills defense is one of the best in the league.
"Very sound," Vrabel said of the Bills defense. "Great vision and great players. They've got some guys on the corner, on the edge that have some length. Backers are fast, instinctive. And the safeties do a great job of disguising and then once the match or the route declares, being able to match it and play it. They've done a really nice job. They stay multiple, proficient in a lot of different coverages and they mix it up on you."
This will be the second time Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has gone up against the Bills defense. Back in December 2024, Maye completed 22 of 36 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns as the Pats lost 24-21 to the Bills.
Maye gave his two cents on the Bills defense based on the early scouting he's done on the unit so far this week.
"They’ve played together for a while, added a few new pieces, but a lot of the same guys have been making plays there for a while now," Maye said. "[Terrel] Bernard’s a good player. We’ll see if [Ed] Oliver’s back; he’s a good player up front. [Joey] Bosa’s been a good addition for them. In the back end, they’ve got some guys that they’ve had play there for a while. Tre’Davious White’s been there for a while. They’re all instinctive. [Taylor] Rapp, and the young safety [Cole Bishop] has started to play a lot for them."
"They play together, they gel well, they have a good scheme, they know what they’re doing, they’re coached well. So, we’ve got a tough challenge. We’ve got a tough challenge, and we’ll be ready for it. We’re on the road, so it’s going to be a tough environment, and we’re excited for it.
The Patriots know how tough the Bills will be, especially under the lights of Sunday Night Football.
The Bills offense is going to test the defense, so the Pats need to be on their A-game to match Buffalo against another stout unit.
