Patriots' Unheralded Weapon Garnering Major Buzz
The New England Patriots did not select a tight end in the NFL Draft despite the fact that many expected the Patriots to spend a mid-to-late-round pick on the position, and there may be an obvious reason why.
Yes, New England already has Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper leading the depth chart, but the Pats also possess another very intriguing weapon who could make some noise in 2025: Jaheim Bell.
As a matter of fact, Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire has listed Bell among five players who could potentially break out for New England next season.
"It was only last November that veteran tight end Hunter Henry referred to Jaheim Bell as a 'tremendous talent,'" McElroy wrote. "Bell is a versatile offensive weapon that has yet to get going in New England. He was viewed as a potential sleeper in the 2024 NFL Draft, and people are still sleeping on his talent. Granted, he needs to give them a reason to wake up, and the Patriots could help him do that by getting him more involved. He'll have some tough competition at training camp with former Alabama tight end CJ Dippre entering the mix."
Bell barely saw any action during his rookie campaign, logging just two catches for 20 yards on three targets last season.
However, the 23-year-old definitely flashes some potential at Florida State, hauling in 39 receptions for 503 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. He actually began his collegiate career at South Carolina in 2020 and spent three years with the Gamecocks before transferring after 2022.
Given that the Pats re-signed Hooper in free agency, it seems hard to believe that Bell will be able to earn substantial playing time next fall, but perhaps the Patriots will find a way to get him on the field. After all, he could ultimately be their tight end of the future.
