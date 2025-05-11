Patriots' Unique Weapon Dubbed Top Breakout Candidate
The New England Patriots have certainly engaged in quite the roster overhaul this offseason, making some significant moves in free agency and also picking up a bunch of talented pieces in the NFL Draft.
The Patriots had arguably the least talented roster in the league last year, particularly on the offensive side of the ball where they were pretty bereft of weapons.
Things are certainly looking up for New England in 2025, however, and the Pats definitely have some potential breakout candidates on their squad.
Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus listed off one breakout player for every NFL team heading into next season, and for the Patriots, he named arguably their most unique talent: cornerback Marcus Jones.
"Jones has struggled to be a consistent part of the Patriots defense as he’s battled injury and fluctuating playing time, but in 2024, he played a career-high 586 defensive snaps, which led to career-high grades across the board and plenty of room to grow," Macri wrote. "Jones is set to man the slot once again this season, this time for Mike Vrabel and his new coaching staff, which should allow for more consistent playing time as long as he’s healthy."
So, what makes Jones so unique? It's his ability to play both sides of the ball, as New England has also tried utilizing the 26-year-old as an offensive playmaker.
Of course, Jones hasn't exactly been used a whole lot of on offense, having total five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown over three seasons, but there seems to be never-ending chatter about the possibility that the Pats could deploy him in more offensive sets in the future.
Right now, though, the former third-round pick should focus on defense, as Christian Gonzalez definitely needs some help at the cornerback position.
