Patriots Unveil Huge Health Update on Key Defender
The New England Patriots' defense suffered a massive blow early in 2024, when it was revealed that defensive tackle Christian Barmore was dealing with blood clots and was ruled out indefinitely.
Barmore returned for two games midway through the season, only to be sidelined yet again as a result of recurring symptoms. But now, it seems like Barmore is making his way back.
The Patriots have started offseason workouts, and photos and videos on their X account unveiled that Barmore is at the facility putting in work.
This is obviously a fantastic sign for New England heading into 2025, as it indicates that the 25-year-old is on track to return to the field next season.
Barmore, who played his collegiate football at Alabama, was selected by the Pats in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had two very solid campaigns to begin his career before breaking out in 2023, when he racked up 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks and six passes defended.
Thanks to Barmore's production in his third year, there were heavy expectations placed upon the Philadelphia native going into 2024, but obviously, his health complications made it impossible for him to realize them.
However, it appears that Barmore is healthy, and he should comprise a very impressive interior duo with free-agent signing Milton Williams next fall.
The Patriots' defense struggled this past season, ranking 21st in the league after regularly being among the elite in that category for the better part of the last couple of decades. While Barmore's absence wasn't the sole reason, it certainly played a role.
New England has made numerous additions on the defensive side of the ball thus far this offseason and will have a chance to bring in even more talent in the draft later this month.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!