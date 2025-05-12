Patriots Urged To Go All In For Star WR
The New England Patriots have gone all in this offseason at completely revamping their roster as a whole as they enter a new era under Mike Vrabel. They signed multiple defensive stars, bringing in Milton Williams and Carlton Davis, as well as wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
The Patriots also added a wide receiver early in the NFL Draft, taking Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams in the third round to be a potential future No. 1 for Drake Maye. However, one NFL analyst says the Patriots shouldn't stop there when it comes to their receiving corps. David Latham of Last Word On Sport says New England should make a move for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.
"The New England Patriots have an army of underwhelming options comprising their wide receiver depth chart," Latham writes. "Stefon Diggs is a high-risk, high-reward veteran coming off a serious knee injury. Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Kendrick Bourne are nothing special, and Ja’Lynn and Javon Baker did absolutely nothing as rookies. Drake Maye looked like the real deal as a rookie, and adding a legitimate weapon like Chris Olave in a trade should help Mike Vrabel’s squad make a real leap in 2025."
Olave missed time in 2024 due to a concussion, but had a great year in 2023 with 87 catches for 1,123 yards.
The Patriots would go from having one of the most suspect receiving corps in the NFL to one of the better units filled with a balance of youth and veteran experience. A lineup of Olave and Diggs out wide with Pop Douglas in the slot, as well as Williams rotating in both inside and outside, would give New England a deep, talented group of pass-catchers out wide.
