Patriots Urged to Consider Trading Key Defender
The New England Patriots are entering a very important offseason. After a rough 2024 season, Robert Kraft has already made major change within the franchise.
Jerod Mayo was fired immediately after the final game of the regular season. To replace him, the Pariots brought Mike Vrabel home. He also brought Josh McDaniels back to town to run the offense.
Even with the coaching moves, things are looking brighter for New England's future.
Now, the tought decisions about roster moves will need to be made. The Patriots will look to add more talent to their roster, but they also could consider some trades sending players away.
Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has suggested that safety Kyle Dugger could be a potential trade candidate this offseason.
"First is safety, Kyle Dugger. It's recently been floated that he played injured for much of last season. Regardless, he, like Stevenson and Onwenu, signed a huge and inflated extension in the 2024 offseason. He didn't justify it on the field," DeVito wrote.
"The soon-to-be 29-year-old Dugger only played in 13 games and hasn't had an interception in two seasons. Make him available in trade. Again, Dugger should fetch a three, but if a relatively higher fourth is put on the table, take it."
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Dugger ended up playing in 13 games. He recorded 81 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and four defended passes.
At 28 years old, Dugger would be an intriguing trade target for quite a few teams around the NFL. There are many who could use an upgrade at the safety position.
Granted, New England should not trade Dugger just to make a move. However, if they are offered a decent return, they should be open to the idea. Dugger should not be viewed as anything close to an untouchable piece.
All of that being said, there are going to be a lot of rumors surrounding the Patriots this offseason. New England will be looking to take a big step in the right direction and should be open to any move that could help them take that step.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!