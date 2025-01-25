Patriots Urged to Poach Eagles DPOY Finalist
The New England Patriots clearly need a major overhaul offensively, but they also need to add some pieces on the defensive side of the ball.
The Patriots have problem areas all over the place, but one position that really sticks out is linebacker, especially after Ja'Whaun Bentley went down with a season-ending injury this past season and could represent a potential cut candidate.
New England is implementing a new scheme with new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, so it will need to acquire players who fit that mold.
Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit has some concerns about linebacker Jahlani Tavani, as he feels that Tavani's struggles in coverage will present issues.
In turn, Hines thinks that the Pats should target Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun in free agency.
"[Mike] Vrabel’s defenses have also featured plenty of four-down attacking fronts, which calls for the second-level linebackers to play in space," Hines wrote. "That is not a strength of Jahlani Tavai’s game at the spot, while Ja’Whaun Bentley has improved in coverage but is still a bigger body. Adding a linebacker who is more comfortable in space (hello, Zack Baun) could be on the wishlist this offseason."
Baun broke out with the Eagles this season, racking up 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbes and a fumble recovery en route to a Pro Bowl appearance and a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The 28-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints in a limited role before signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason.
It paid massive dividends for the Eagles, who will now be faced with the task of re-signing him in March.
Given that the Patriots have a substantial amount of cap space, they may have the edge here.
