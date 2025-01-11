Patriots Urged to Reunite With Underrated Playmaker
The New England Patriots may have to get creative in order to bring in some weapons this offseason.
Yes, the Patriots have expansive cap room, but there is a chance they get shut out in terms of landing a top wide receiver in free agency, much like last year.
If that happens again, New England will need to explore the trade market, and Richard Louis of Chowder & Champions has identified a very intriguing target for the Pats: Las Vegas Raiders wide out Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers originally played for the Patriots between 2019 and 2022 before signing with the Raiders in 2023. He has established himself as one of the most underrated playmakers in the league, and Louis feels he would be a great fit in Foxborough.
"He has one year left on his deal, with a $14.9 million cap hit in 2025," Louis wrote. "Meyers is a player who would improve the passing attack and has familiarity with the organization. New England would be wise to call Las Vegas and see what it would take to bring Meyers back to Foxborough.
The 28-year-old is not a No. 1 option, but he is definitely a reliable pass-catcher who would absolutely help quarterback Drake Maye.
This past season, Meyers hauled in 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns in what represented the most productive campaign of his NFL career.
Meyers went undrafted before ultimately landing in New England in 2019. His best season with the Pats came in 2021, when he caught 83 passes for 866 yards and a couple of scores.
If the Patriots are able to swing a trade for Meyers while also adding some other pieces in free agency and the NFL Draft, it could pay massive dividends in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!