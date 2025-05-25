Patriots Urged To Sign Another Veteran CB
The New England Patriots' defense is one of the most altered units around the NFL in terms of new faces and improvements. They added Super Bowl hero Milton Williams at defensive tackle and one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Carlton Davis, to complement Christian Gonzalez on the perimeter. New England also signed veteran edge rusher Harold Landry, reuniting him with Mike Vrabel, and linebacker Robert Spillane.
Even with all these additions, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report says the Patriots should add one more veteran to the defensive backfield in the form of Michael Davis.
:New England took an aggressive approach in free agency, signing five players to deals worth $11 million or more annually," Moton writes. "As the Patriots ramp up offseason activities, they should consider an addition to the secondary to build depth at cornerback. Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III are locked in as starters. If Marcus Jones maintains the lead role in the slot, New England needs a backup boundary cornerback behind Gonzalez and Davis. Starting in 76 career games, (Michael) Davis would be a solid addition on the boundary."
Davis is a reliable veteran who would be best used in a depth spot at this point in his career. He turned 30 in January, but still appeared in 15 games for the Washington Commanders in 2024. Prior to that, he was a long-time member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Davis signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and appeared in 15 games as a rookie. he started nine games in 2018 before becoming more of a full-time starter in 2019. He has eight interceptions across eight seasons in the NFL, and putting him behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis would make the Patriots' secondary better, and deeper, heading into the 2025 season.
