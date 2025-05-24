Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Endorses Rookie WR
The New England Patriots seemingly already have a rookie in the building making a major statement in his first few weeks with the team.
That player is third-round wide receiver Kyle Williams. The Washington State product has gotten his feet wet at the next level in Patriots practice and OTAs, and in the process has landed some considerable credit from a star teammate in Christian Gonzalez.
Gonzalez shared some of his initial thoughts on what he's seen from the Patriots' rookie wideout, crediting Williams' standout competitiveness and hunger to keep improving.
“Oh yeah, everyone is competitive at this level,” Gonzalez said, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. “Everyone is going to come in, and especially receivers and [defensive backs], that’s one of the positions you have to be the most competitive at. [Williams is] one of them. He’s going to talk his talk just like every other receiver. He comes in, had his head down, gets to work, you know he’s hungry, ready to go. At this point, that’s all you can ask from him — come in, get to work, and ask questions when needed.”
New England has long been coveting a young, impact playmaker in their receiving unit that can provide a much-needed boost to its passing attack. Now with Williams in the fold, he could be just the guy to bring that value to the offense.
During his final season with Washington State, Williams finished with 70 catches, 1,198 receiving yards and an impressive 14 touchdowns that ranked fourth-best in the FBS.
If Williams can generate some early chemistry with his new quarterback in Drake Maye, the stage could be set for a massive rookie campaign. According to Gonzalez, it seems like he's more than motivated to get to work and make that happen.
