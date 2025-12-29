Christian Gonzalez Understands Patriots Historic Road Record

The New England Patriots call themselves road warriors, and the record backs it up. Their 8-0 record away from Gillette Stadium is part of the reason why they've won their first AFC East title since 2019, and it's just the third time in franchise history that they haven't lost on the road.

The conference championsip winning teams of 2007 and 2016 both went undefeated on the road en route to trips to the Super Bowl. This year's team went into MetLife Stadium and destroyed the New York Jets 42-10 to seal their eighth road victory.

"It's huge. We talked about it all week," cornerback Christian Gonzalez said postgame. "That's what we wanted to do. Unfinished business was the theme of the week. Coming in here and getting a win and going 8-0 on the road. To be able to go out and win multiple tough games on the road – Tampa, Baltimore – and then come in here and finish the deal, as a young team, that's a really big thing for us."

The first half of the Jets game was just unfair. The Patriots offense picked apart a lowly New York secondary, and scored five touchdowns just before halftime. After the backups came in to replace the starting units, the Jets were able to find the end zone to make the score look a tad bit more respectable.

Current Patriots Team Is Among Some Of Franchise's Best Teams

Though Jets running back Breece Hall broke free for the Jets' lone touchdown, he was held in check by Gonzalez and Co, rushing to the tune of 111 yards on the ground — 59 of those coming on one run.

"We knew we had to stop the run game," Gonzalez said. "Breece is an amazing back. Everybody knows what he brings to the Jets and what they do. Coming into the game, we knew we had to stop him and get him down early. We were able to do that."

New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) tackles New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt (84) during a game at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots — who still have a shot to claim the AFC's top seed and home field advantage throughout the entire postseason — have found a second home no matter where they play.

We've got this 'road warrior' motto that coach talks about," safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. "We're all bought in. We come out here and just execute on Sundays and get the (win). It's just nice to have a season when we win all the road games. That's pretty hard to do in the NFL. That's super impressive, I've never done that. We got a good thing going."

There's still more football to be played, both on the road and (potentially) on the road. But Gonzalez channeled the old Patriots regime, making sure to not let next week's home game slip his mind.

"Now, we're onto Miami," he said.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!