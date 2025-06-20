Patriots DB Craig Woodson Signs Rookie Contract
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie safety Craig Woodson has officially been added to the Foxborough fold.
The Pats announced, on Friday, the signing of fourth-round draft pick Craig Woodson. The 24-year-old was selected by the Patriots with the No. 106 overall pick out of California in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Terms of the contract have yet to be announced.
Woodson played for the Golden Bears for five years, earning five interceptions from California’s secondary. For his efforts, he was graded as one of the Nation's top run-stopping defensive backs. The Nashville, Tennessee native earned a grade of 85.6 against the run, as well as an 88.6 coverage grade with a forced incompletion rate of 21.1 percent via Pro Football Focus.
Highly-touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson is likely to make his impact on the team’s defensive backfield in short order. However, the Pats new safety/hybrid defensive back still finds his greatest joy in performing his duties on the gridiron.
"Hitting people on a football field is what I've liked to do since I was a kid when I first started playing the game,” Woodson told reporters via video conference shortly after his selection. “Just running up, hitting somebody, smacking them, getting them on the ground. .. For me, that's really just the thrill of the game. I'm going to love bringing that to New England and I know there's guys there who are on the same page …
"I don't think there's anything I can't do on the field,” he declared. “I'm ready to show that to Pats Nation."
Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, he has the chance to make an impact on New England’s aggressive defensive style. Last season, he started all 13 games for the Bears and registered 70 total tackles (45 solo), had one interception, a fumble recovery and was credited with seven pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.
With Woodson’s signing, New England’s 2025 NFL class is nearly intact from a contract standpoint. Pats’ second-round (number 38, overall) running back TreVeyon Henderson has yet to sign his rookie deal.
Patriots rookies are required to report for training camp by July 19, with veteran joining them on July 22. New England’s first camp practice is scheduled for July 23 on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.
