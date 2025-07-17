Patriots Urged To Trade Defender Ahead Of 2025 Season
The New England Patriots were one of the most active teams in the NFL over the course of the 2025 offseason. In free agency, they utilized having the most cap space in the league by signing a litany of superstars.
New England signed defensive tackle Milton Williams after a masterful performance in the Super Bowl to help the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition, they signed one of the top cornerbacks in football in Carlton Davis, who now comes to New England from the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Robert Spillane, who is coming off consecutive seasons of 140+ tackles, also joins the defense, and All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the icing on the free agency cake.
In the draft, New England added a ton of talent in the NFL Draft, as well, a class highlighted by LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
With that in mind, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report says the Patriots should make one more move before the 2025 season begins. Holder says New England should trade linebacker Jahlani Tavai for future draft picks.
"This is a change of pace since it's a team giving away a player to receive future assets instead of adding someone who can help this season," Holder writes. "The Patriots extended Christian Elliss and signed Robert Spillane in free agency this offseason, making Tavai's role on the team unclear this fall. So, moving on from a guy who might not see the field much in exchange for picks who can help the front office build around Drake Maye would be a smart move."
Tavai is coming off a terrific season, totaling a career-high 115 tackles, seven of which were for loss. However, the aforementioned addition of Spillane will leave one of the Patriots' linebackers as expendable. If they can get respectable draft compensation in return for Tavai, a move could make sense for both parties.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!