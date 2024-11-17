Patriots Lineman Scores Touchdown vs. Rams
While New England Patriots fans have not had a lot to cheer about today, the team gave them something awesome early in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Patriots trailed by a score of 28-13, but brought out some trickery. From just inside the five yard line, Drake Maye lofted a pass into the end zone that was caught by offensive lineman Vederian Lowe for a score.
Every football fan loves a big man touchdown. Lowe was able to oblige with one this afternoon.
Take a look at the big boy touchdown for yourself:
Unfortunately, the extra point ended up being blocked and New England was unable to cut their deficit to a one possession game.
For Maye, it was his second passing touchdown of the game. He has been one of the lone bright spots for the Patriots and has consistently been a bright spot since taking over the starting job.
On the day, Maye has completed 26 of his 34 pass attempts for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Those are the kinds of numbers that fans are becoming used to seeing from him.
At this point in the game, New England still has a chance to come back and win. If they were able to pull it off, they would win their second straight game. However, a loss is not the end of the world.
Losing the game would simply give the Patriots a better chance at a higher pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Simply seeing the team compete is what they need to see down the stretch of the season.
New England continues to fight. Pulling out an offensive lineman touchdown added top-notch entertainment, but also shows much-needed creativity from the coaching staff.
