Patriots Veteran Edge Rusher Trending Downwards After Preseason Game
FOXBORO, MA. — When most of the players on the field are rookies and undrafted free agents hoping to earn their spots on a roster, late in the fourth quarter is not when a long-time veteran wants to be getting snaps. In Friday's preseason opener over the Washington Commanders, Anfernee Jennings — one of the New England Patriots' longest-tenured edge rushers — played 36 snaps in what now expects to be a tight race for his job.
Jennings finished just behind linebacker Marte Mapu (40 snaps) and tied with fellow edge rusher Truman Jones, one of the players who used his extended time on the field to better further a potential case for him to crack the 53-man roster.
Jennings has been one of the Patriots' most explosive run stoppers since being drafted 87th overall back in 2020. Since the hiring of Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and the upheaval of the defensive scheme, Jennings' ability to play the run gets tossed to the side in a 4-3 defense that hopes to get after the quarterback more.
At one point, Jennings was tied for the league lead in run stops back in 2024. Now, with the additions of Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonda, Joshua Farmer, K’Lavon Chaisson and the return of a healthy Christian Barmore, Jennings is asked to rush the passer a lot more. It’s something the team might have to consider come cutdown day, and it’s clearly something they want to see more of throughout the preseason schedule.
“A bit different system (of) defense than we have had since I’ve been here in the past,” Jennings told Patriots Unfiltered on June 10. “I’m looking forward to it. We built a lot of chemistry this offseason with the coaches and the players, and just looking forward to it.”
The 28-year-old still offers some valuable special teams skills, as shown on the team’s opening kick return touchdown by rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. Jennings has consistently been on various units, especially on return plays, throughout his career and could use that as a launching pad to earn his spot on the Patriots in 2025.
Since being drafted, the Alabama product has recorded 191 total tackles, along with 5.5 sacks and three passes defended. He’s just one of three players remaining from that 2020 draft class (Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu) and could potentially warrant a day three pick if the Patriots choose to deal him at the close of the summer.
“(The coaching staff) believe in what they believe in, and it’s different than the past coaching staff that we had,” Jennings said.
While Jennings did play a lot of snaps during Friday's preseason opener, the team still has two more games to suit up for before any major decisions need to be made on the outside linebacker. For Jennings, all he needs to do is continue to stack plays with the playing time he’s given – and if the Patriots choose to trade him, it might just be the best result for both parties.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!