Patriots Hall of Famer Not Surprised By Mike Vrabel's Success
New England Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork is well-versed in the concept of winning.
Having celebrated two Super Bowl championships, four conference titles and 10 AFC East crowns as a Pats’ starting defensive tackle, the University of Miami product is undisputedly qualified to provide his opinion on a team’s potential — including the 2025 Patriots.
Sporting a 5-2 record, the Patriots have won four straight — their longest such streak since 2021. Under the leadership of head coach Mike Vrabel, along with the emergence of second-year quarterback Drake Maye, New England currently possesses the second overall seed in the AFC Playoff Standings.
Of course, Wilfork not only anticipated his former team’s current success, he nearly predicted it from the moment New England hired his friend and former teammate as it’s 16th head coach in franchise history.
"It doesn't surprise me," Wilfork said during a recent one-on-one interview with RG.org. "I just know what Mike means to the game itself. Being able to have a team that's going to go out and fight and do everything it possibly can to win and put themselves in a good position to win ball games. I just know what he was going to come with. It's not surprising to me they're looking good."
Vrabel's Impact So Far
From a coaching standpoint, Vrabel has been everything the Patriots both needed and wanted. Determined to instill a culture of winning through hard work and accountability, the Pats have already eclipsed their win totals [four] from both 2023 and 2024. The team is off to its best start after the first seven games since starting with a 6-0 record in 2019. The Patriots also improved to a 4-0 record on the road.
Most importantly, Vrabel and the coaching staff have helped to restore camaraderie among the team’s roster, coaching staff and front office. From celebrating individual accomplishments to fostering a consistent team effort on the field, the Pats have accepted their coach’s challenge of accepting responsibility and turning each teaching moment into improved play on the field.
Big Vince Believes in This Patriots Team
While Wilfork remains impressed by New England’s early season success, he is well aware of the trials and tribulations which are almost certain to befall this young team. Still, the five-time All-Pro defender believes the Pats will continue get "better" as the season progresses — even in spite of any impending struggles.
"They should get better," Wilfork said. "They should get better as time goes on. Just hopefully we stay healthy. We're sitting at a pretty good record with two losses. We can easily be sitting here saying we should be undefeated or at least one loss. But you can't complain about where they are right now. I'm looking for them to make a big push and show everybody that it's not a fluke.”
Along with franchise legend Tom Brady, Wilfork holds the distinction of being only one of two Patriots’ players able to bridge the team’s pair of championship eras. He won his first championship ring as a rookie in 2004 [defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX] and his second in the Pats’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Wilfork is keenly aware that success if this type is not easy to achieve, and can only be possible through sound leadership.
Although New England’s current iteration may not yet have ascended to the level of championship contention, Wilfork is confident that the best is yet to come for the faithful in Foxborough, Mass.
"We're not fully back, but at the same time, we're in good position," Wilfork continued. "We're in the driver's seat right now, and as long as we stay healthy, I think we have some good football still left to come."
