Patriots Mike Vrabel Reveals Key Factor in WR’s Success
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Labelling the recent performance of New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte as “impressive“ may be something of an understatement.
Through seven games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. During New England’s 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, Boutte was on the receiving end of a 39-yard scoring strike from Maye with time expiring in the second quarter. He finished the day having logged two receptions for 55 yards.
While Boutte’s on-field skills and athleticism are largely the reason for his resurgence, the determination with which he approaches each game has played a significant role in his success. In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel praised Boutte’s communication skills as a key factor in his growth as a pro-level receiver, as well as a teammate.
“I think he communicates better,” Vrabel told reporters this week at Gillette Stadium. “I just think he's a better communicator, whether that's anything that he has to deal with outside of work or outside of football family or just talking in the building. I think that's improved."
“He's a pretty personal, private guy,” Vrabel continued. “ I think that as he begins to trust us more, trust [receivers coach] Todd [Downing], myself or any of the coaches, that that's gotten better. And then he’s worked extremely hard.”
After being used sporadically over the course of his first two seasons, Boutte has already logged two games above 90 yards receiving — the most recent of which occurring in the Pats’ Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints (93 yards, two touchdowns) and the other coming during New England’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders where he compiled 103. Though his 20 catches for 356 yards and four touchdowns may not place him among the league leaders this season, they demonstrate the wideout’s continued to improvement.
Boutte spent much of the offseason embroiled in both trade and release rumors. In addition to facing the tall task of assimilating into new coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 23-year-old competed against such talented receivers as Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53.
Still, Boutte proved himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195-pounds he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. In fact, his ability to adjust his body to make contested catches. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted weapons during this season — while setting the table for continued success into the future.
Perhaps the time has arrived for the Patriots — and especially their opponents — to recognize and respect the “Call of Boutte.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!