Patriots Land Top OT, Star WR in Mock Draft
With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the New England Patriots are going to be one of the top teams to keep an eye on.
They are drafting in the top five and could theoretically end up with Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. However, Jacob Infante of PFSN sees the Patriots looking the way of an offensive lineman in the first round, taking LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
"It looks like the New England Patriots have their quarterback in Drake Maye," Infante wrote. "They could go in several directions with the No. 4 pick, but they would be wise to consider using an early pick on protection for their new franchise passer."
Campbell was an All-American for the Tigers in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed just four sacks across his career with LSU as well as only 13 hits.
The Patriots still need a starting boundary wide receiver, which is why Infante also has them taking Iowa State star Jayden Higgins in the second round.
"As the Patriots look to continue their rebuild and build around Drake Maye, another wide receiver could be a smart investment with an early-round pick this year," Infante writes. "Jayden Higgins is a coordinated, big-bodied receiver with impressive ball skills who rarely drops passes."
Higgins had a huge year in 2024, catching 87 passes for just under 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns. His 6-foot-4 frame makes him a go-to target in 50-50 ball situations, and he is also very capable of taking short passes for extra yards.
He is the definitive "X" receiver the Patriots need in their offense, and getting him in the second round, while also taking Campbell in the first, would be a dream haul for New England.
