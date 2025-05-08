Patriots' Draft Pick Receives Crucial Advice from Former All-Pro
The New England Patriots chose wisely in the first round of the NFL Draft, shoring up the left tackle position by selecting LSU Tigers star Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick.
With both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter off the board, the Patriots' decision to nab Campbell did not come as a surprise. In fact, it was pretty much expected.
And to be perfectly honest, it may have been the best choice for New England regardless of whether or not Hunter and/or Carter were available, because Campbell fills a blatant need.
The 21-year-old has already received some advice from a former All-Pro offensive lineman, as Andrew Whitworth explained to NESN what the most important factor for Campbell will be moving forward.
“Well, I think one of the biggest things for all young athletes is continue to be yourself,” Whitworth said. “What makes you special? Don’t lose sight of that.”
Whitworth added that he thinks the Pats are the perfect landing spot for Campbell, thanks much in part to new head coach Mike Vrabel.
“I’ve told him, ‘Man, I can’t wait to watch him do what he does and build this team with an identity that I know he’ll have,'” Whitworth said. “He gets to carry on the 318 legacy now. He talks about being a fan of mine, but now I get to just be a fan of his.”
Whitworth played 16 seasons in the NFL between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, making four Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections. Additionally, the fellow LSU product won a Super Bowl with the Rams.
Campbell was widely viewed as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class, so he should fit right in with a Patriots squad that desperately needed to add adequate protection for Drake Maye.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!