Will Patriots RB James White Be Healthy For Camp?

FOXBORO — Following a reception in the second quarter of the New England Patriots 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, running back James White appeared to land hard along the sideline.

Immediately upon hitting the ground, White grabbed his upper leg as he remained down on the field.

He was carted off the field, as players from both teams came over to him, showing their support for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Shortly thereafter, the Patriots announced that White would not return to the game; out with a hip injury.

Though a hip subluxation prematurely ended his 2021 season, White and the Patriots agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal in March that ensured his return to New England for the upcoming season.

However, according to a recent report from ESPN, White’s return to the field may be delayed.

“Veteran running back James White (right hip) was still walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait following a community appearance Wednesday. He is among the rehabbing players scheduled to report to training camp next week, where it should become clearer how close he is to possibly returning. ‘Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field,’ White said.”

Prior to suffering his injury, White was one of New England’s most reliable offensive players in 2021. He was actually the Patriots leading pass catcher in Week 2, receiving six passes on six targets for 45 yards. He also ran five times for 20 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, White had become a favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones. His dual-threat capabilities (both as a receiver, as well as a runner) proved to be hard to replicate. As such, New England’s offense clearly missed White’s skill set and reliability.

Since being drafted by the Patriots in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft, White has become one of the most beloved and revered players in team history. He is also among the best role-specific running backs in the NFL. He is perhaps best known as a third-down specialist. Yet, he can be used effectively on all three downs, as well. The 30-year-old is at his best when catching passes out of the backfield, especially in up-tempo situations such as two-minute drills. Even though White has gained comparatively few yards on the ground (given his status as a running back,) he has shown the ability to successfully carry the football when asked to do so.

With training camp set to begin on July 26, the Patriots are undoubtedly hoping that the synergy, which he developed with Jones in the early goings of 2021 will continue into the upcoming season, when he is ready to take the field.

Throughout the offseason, White was a limited participant in both OTAs and minicamp. However, ESPN’s latest report may fuel speculation for his beginning the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Should that scenario come to fruition, the Patriots would gain a roster spot without having to make a cut, or commit a season-long designation.

If healthy, White will join a running backs corps which currently includes Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris.