Skip to main content

Dolphins 17, Patriots 0: More Errors, Bigger Halftime Deficit

Pressure from the second and third levels of the opposing defense continues to be a problem for the New England Patriots offensive line and quarterback Mac Jones.

FOXBORO — Despite the ‘new’ look and feel to the New England Patriots offense in 2022, a familiar problem once again surfaced during Sunday’s season-opener against the Miami Dolphins on South Florida on Sept. 11. 

With 7:34 left in the second quarter, Pats quarterback Mac Jones dropped back on 2nd and 10 from the team’s 150yard line. However, Jones was sacked by Miami safety Brandon Jones, who was aligned as a hybrid linebacker. The Dolphins late rotation caught Pats’ left tackle Trent Brown off guard, which allowed Brandon Jones to easily get to the Pats’ quarterback. 

Miami’s Jones was able to pop the ball loose, allowing it to be recovered by pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for the touchdown. 

Whether it be due to the change in offensive scheme, poor protection from his offensive line, or questionable decision-making, Jones and the Patriots have seen their share of struggles throughout training camp and the preseason. 

While the Pats starter has demonstrated notable improvement in his conditioning, arm strength and leadership throughout the offseason, he has periodically looked out-of-sync while navigating the Patriots offense. Jones’ most glaring difficulties have been related to timing and comfort within the pocket. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Knowing Jones’ recent problems within the pocket, Miami entered the game almost certain to dial-up some strategically placed blitzes from the second and third level of the defense in hopes of confusing him. Handling pressure from defensive backs is an issue with which Jones had difficulty in his rookie season in 2021, as well. 

Should the Pats offensive line continue to fail to provide Jones with adequate security, it could be a long day in Miami Gardens on Sept. 11.

Following Ingram’s touchdown recovery, Miami took a 10-0 lead over the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium and then pushed it to 17-0 before halftime.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Dolphins 3, Patriots 0: Mac Jones Intercepted in End Zone

By Mike D'Abate
29AFBCDD-BE47-432E-A604-2FDEB55C586E
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Week 1 Inactives

By Mike D'Abate
Snip20220907_22
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

By Timm Hamm
Patriots - Patricia Belichick
News

Pick a Play-Caller: Which Coach In Charge for Patriots vs. Dolphins?

By Mike D'Abate
2C198363-7F54-4B0C-9A55-91FB8FD3FC24
News

Reflections on 9/11: Patriots Football and the Andruzzi Family

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: OFFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: DEFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Lil'Jordan Humphrey
News

Patriots Promote Pair From Practice Squad For Week 1 vs. Dolphins

By Mike D'Abate