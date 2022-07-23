Raiders Hire Yet Another Ex Patriots Scout

FOXBORO — The crossover-feel to the offseasons of both the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders has developed an added wrinkle.

After hiring former Patriots national scout Brandon Yeargan as their new college scouting director in May, the Raiders have hired ex-Pats pro scout Jordon Hein to the same position.

Hein began his tenure in New England as a scouting intern in 2018. At the conclusion of his first year with the organization, he was officially hired as an assistant within the scouting department. By 2021, he was promoted to pro scout; holding the role for only one season before leaving for Las Vegas.

Since the conclusion of the 2021 season, New England’s scouting department has experienced a great deal of change. Former college scouting director Matt Groh was named as the team’s new director of player personnel. To fill the void left by Groh’s promotion, the Pats named Camren Williams as their new director of college scouting and named Eliot Wolf its new director of scouting.

In addition to the aforementioned promotions, New England named Matt Evans as a national scout, and hired two from outside the organization. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers scout Tony Kinkela will reportedly serve in a “senior role” with the Pats, while ex-Notre Dame defensive lineman Marquis Dickerson was brought aboard as a scouting assistant.

Both organizations have been far from strangers throughout the offseason. As a result, the Pats’ coaching staff will have a much different look in the upcoming season. Las Vegas hired former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as its head coach. They did so shortly after securing the services of general manager Dave Ziegler, who has previously served as New England’s director of player personnel. McDaniels has also hired former Pats assistants Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line coach), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks coach), who were on New England’s staff in 2021. The Raiders 2022 coaching contingent will also feature defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan, all of whom have spent time with the Patriots organization.

The Raiders roster also has the potential to feature several former Patriots players. Their current 90-man roster includes quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson, tight end Jacob Hollister, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive ends Chandler Jones, Tashawn Bower and Gerri Green, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc and safety Duron Harmon.

The Patriots and Raiders will also share the playing field on multiple occasions in 2022. New England will travel for joint practices with Las Vegas prior to their preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. The Pats and Raiders are also set to square off at Allegiant Stadium in week 15 of the 2022 regular season on Dec. 18. The regular-season contest is among the team’s most anticipated games of the 2022 season.

With all players required to report by July 26, the Patriots will conduct their first training camp practice on July 27 on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.