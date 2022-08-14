Safety First: Patriots' Young Secondary Flashes Potential In Preseason Opener

FOXBORO – Last Thursday some more well-known players stole the show in the New England Patriots preseason opener against the New York Giants. Offensive weapons like quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receivers Tyquan Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson got the majority of the hype following the 23-21 loss at Gillette Stadium.

But there were a few young players that stood out in their first game action with New England, including safeties Joshuah Bledsoe, Brenden Schooler and Jalen Elliott.

Bledsoe is in his second season with the Patriots and missed all of last season with a lingering injury, but had broken out during training camp. The Mizzou alum recorded five pass breakups in the first two days of summer practices alone.

Against New York, Bledsoe was on the starting defense and recorded an early tackle. Although he was subbed for later he was solid in coverage, allowing just one catch. Gunning for one of the last roster spots on the team, Bledsoe also contributed on special teams.

Another player who had a breakout day on the special teams units was Texas rookie Brenden Schooler. While the safety did not record a single snap on defense, he played a team-high 21 snaps on special teams. He has consistently improved throughout the summer and his ability to help on kick and punt coverage will be something to keep an eye on during the preseason.

Both Bledsoe and Schooler have been in the organization for months, but one player who had a notable game has only been in New England for a few weeks. Elliott, recently signed after a workout session, was flying across the defense during the Giants game.

Elliott led the secondary with five tackles. He has experience with New England's defensive scheme, as he spent time in Detroit when Matt Patricia was the head coach there. While Patricia is now on the offensive side of the ball with the Patriots, the concepts maintain.

New England welcomes the Carolina Panthers into town for two days of joint practices before their preseason game Friday in Foxboro.