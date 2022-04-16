No Happy Homecoming: Former Patriots NFL Defensive Player of Year Signs with Colts

There was hope that Stephon Gilmore would return to New England

Turns out Matthew Judon is a better linebacker than he is a recruiter.

Despite the light-hearted social media soliciting by the New England Patriots' Pro Bowl player, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has decided to spurn his old team and sign with a new one - the Indianapolis Colts.

Gilmore, a two-time All-Pro cornerback, was traded from the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers before the 2021 season. He began the year on the physically unable to perform list as a result of a partially torn quad, but still managed to earn a Pro Bowl nod before becoming a free agent this offseason.

Stephon Gilmore (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)Getty Images Short-term Panther David Kohl - USA Today Sports Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Judon made a run at Gilmore via Twitter last week, but his former defensive teammate decided instead to sign a two-year, $23 million deal - with $14 million guaranteed - in Indy.

A first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, Gilmore joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2017. He quickly developed into one of the league’s top-tier cornerbacks and in 2018 was instrumental in New England winning the Super Bowl. The following season, Gilmore was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Creator: Brian Fluharty | Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY SportsCopyright: Brian Fluharty Matthew Judon 70-year-old Bill Belichick Cred: The Athletic Failed Recruiter

When he left the Patriots via trade last October, Gilmore had appeared in a combined 63 regular season and playoff games for the club. He also earned multiple individual accolades: besides being named the league’s best defender in 2019, he also made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, and was voted to New England’s Team of the 2010s.

After his half-season stint in Carolina, Gilmore has now found a new team. The Colts were not the only ones showing interest in the 31-year-old, though. The Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and the Bills also wanted his star services.