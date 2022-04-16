Skip to main content

No Happy Homecoming: Former Patriots NFL Defensive Player of Year Signs with Colts

There was hope that Stephon Gilmore would return to New England

Turns out Matthew Judon is a better linebacker than he is a recruiter.

Despite the light-hearted social media soliciting by the New England Patriots' Pro Bowl player, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has decided to spurn his old team and sign with a new one - the Indianapolis Colts.

Gilmore, a two-time All-Pro cornerback, was traded from the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers before the 2021 season. He began the year on the physically unable to perform list as a result of a partially torn quad, but still managed to earn a Pro Bowl nod before becoming a free agent this offseason.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore

Short-term Panther

Stephon Gilmore

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Judon made a run at Gilmore via Twitter last week, but his former defensive teammate decided instead to sign a two-year, $23 million deal - with $14 million guaranteed - in Indy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 A first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, Gilmore joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2017. He quickly developed into one of the league’s top-tier cornerbacks and in 2018 was instrumental in New England winning the Super Bowl. The following season, Gilmore was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon (9) and DE Deatrich Wise (91)

Matthew Judon

Bill-Belichick-girlfriend-1

70-year-old Bill Belichick

Patriots LB Matthew Judon

Failed Recruiter

When he left the Patriots via trade last October, Gilmore had appeared in a combined 63 regular season and playoff games for the club. He also earned multiple individual accolades: besides being named the league’s best defender in 2019, he also made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, and was voted to New England’s Team of the 2010s.

After his half-season stint in Carolina, Gilmore has now found a new team. The Colts were not the only ones showing interest in the 31-year-old, though. The Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and the Bills also wanted his star services.

Bill-Belichick-girlfriend-1
News

Bill Belichick Turns 70: Patriots Birthday for Legendary 'Student of the Game'

By Mike D'Abate1 hour ago
beli odell
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: 'Very, Very' Chance Rams WR Signs with Patriots?

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
Patriots RT Trent Brown
News

Resetting the Patriots Offensive Line for 2022: Pre-Draft Edition

By Mike D'Abate15 hours ago
Patriots Matt Groh
News

Patriots’ Matt Groh Feeling At Home in New Role

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
Mac Jones
News

Revisiting the New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Class

By Mike D'AbateApr 14, 2022
QB E.J. Perry
News

Going Local: Patriots Host OT Tyler Vrabel, QB E.J. Perry for Pre-Draft Visits

By Mike D'AbateApr 13, 2022
Doc1
News

Revisiting 2021 Patriots Free Agent Class a Year Later

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Apr 13, 2022
LB Nakobe Dean
News

2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean is the Change New England Needs at Linebacker

By Mike D'AbateApr 13, 2022