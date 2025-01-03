Jets Interview Patriots Legend for Head Coach Job
Former New England Patriots champion and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is set to interview with the New York Jets for his second chance as a lead man in the NFL. According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Vrabel is in New York set to meet with the Jets about their head coaching vacancy.
Vrabel spent the season with the Cleveland Browns, helping out as an assistant with the defense. After being fired from the Titans over the offseason, the player-turned-coach took what he considered a "gap year," hoping to land back in a head coaching position. He'll get a shot to convince the Jets he's the man for the job in New York next season.
Vrabel has been linked to a number of head coaching vacancy, and has even been mentioned when talking about the Patriots consideration of moving on from Jerod Mayo. He now begins those interviews and his journey back to the top with the Jets, and may get more interviews with teams like the Chicago Bears and potentially Dallas Cowboys, among others who could have vacancies this offseason.
As a head coach, Vrabel holds a 54-45 record and took the Titans to the postseason three consecutive times, including an AFC Championship game in 2019. He also helped Ryan Tannehill win Comeback Player of the Year that same season.
The Jets moved on from Robert Saleh early in the season after a 2-3 start. The team is now 4-12 heading into Week 18.
