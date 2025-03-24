NFL Analyst Predicts Massive Trade Involving Patriots LB
The New England Patriots have been very active this offseason in the free agent market. They've made such splashes as signing defensive tackle Milton Williams and cornerback Carlton Davis to tighten up their defense on multiple levels. And while they've made these moves to improve their defense, and their biggest remaining needs are on the offensive side of the ball, one analyst says the Patriots' next big move could come in the form of trading a defensive player.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports sees the Carolina Panthers targeting Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley in a trade, and an agreement coming together on draft day.
"The Panthers’ biggest need this offseason is a linebacker since Jadeveon Clowney is getting older and Josey Jewell needs more experience," Palacios writes. "Bentley has both the veteran status and experience that could culminate together to make something finally happen for this Carolina defense," Palacios argued. "They had the worst unit last year but Bentley could change things around as long as new signee Tershawn Wharton could open up those holes down the middle."
Bentley only appeared in three games in 2024 for New England due to a torn pectoral muscle. He had appeared in at least 16 games in each of the previous three seasons and accounted for over 100 tackles in each of those campaigns. The Patriots signed former Raiders and Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane at the start of free agency, so a move involving Bentley doesn't seem far-fetched considering the moves they've made at the position. Bentley was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Patriots and has appeared in 83 games in his career.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!