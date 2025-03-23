Patriots Add Several Weapons in New Mock Draft
The New England Patriots hold three picks in the top 100 of the 2025 NFL Draft, all three of which are in the top 80 selections. Should New England have a high hit percentage on those early selections, they can be back in the postseason sooner than expected. In his four-round mock draft, Chad Reuter has New England selecting Travis Hunter in the first round to start out.
If the Browns decide to draft Abdul Carter, the Patriots will gleefully select Hunter as a future two-way star," Reuter writes. "His ball skills and after-the-catch ability are not of this planet, so it won't be a surprise if he becomes a prolific receiver for an offense that needs one, while also working with corners Carlton Davis and Christian Gonzalez."
Reuter also has the Patriots addressing their need at left tackle when they are on the clock in the second round, selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons. To wrap up the four-round mock, Reuter has the Patriots going with the following players:
- Round 3, Pick 69: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
- Round 3, Pick 77: RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- Round 4, Pick 106: EDGE Tyler Batty, BYU
Should the Patriots have this exact draft, they would address their biggest needs with every pick. Hunter is obviously a threat wherever he is on the field, but receiver feels like his best spot, especially after the Patriots signed Carlton Davis. Harris would also be a potentially nice inclusion into the receiver rotation, and Etienne could become a potential starter in the backfield while Batty would be good edge depth at worst.
Should the Patriots knock this draft out of the park, their rebuild under Mike Vrabel will be largely accelerated.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!