NFL Fines Patriots DE Keion White
Keion White has become the New England Patriots' top pass rusher and arguably one of the most talented players on their team. He has a bright future ahead of him and will be critical for the team's success over the next few years.
With that being said, White has received punishment for a play that he made in Week 9.
The NFL has decided to fine White $22,511.00 for the horse collar tackle that he was penalized for last week. He committed the penalty with 14:03 remaining in the second quarter.
White was among the many players who were fined for actions during Week 9 games.
So far this season, the 25-year-old pass rusher has put together solid numbers. He has shown a big step in his development from last season to this year.
In the nine games he has played this season, White has racked up 38 total tackles to go along with four sacks, two forced fumbles, and three defended passes.
While his numbers are much better than his rookie season, there are some concerns about White's consistency. He hasn't recorded a sack since Week 2. After a hot start to the season, he has struggled to finish the job off when he gets to the quarterback.
Part of that has to do with the fact that there aren't other edge rushers on the roster that can take the focus off of him from opposing offensive lines.
That fact is part of what made the Patriots go out and claim veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. New England is hopeful that Ngakoue and White will be able to work together and get much better pressure on the quarterback.
Hopefully, White can continue improving his game and become more consistent at the same time. He has the talent to become a lethal pass-rushing threat, but he needs to put it all together.
