Travis Hunter Feels Like Even Better Patriots Fit
The New England Patriots may very well end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this coming April, which means they should have the opportunity to select Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter.
Hunter—who plays both wide receiver and cornerback—has been linked to the Patriots multiple times, and with New England being arguably the worst team in the league, he stands a great chance of ending up in Foxborough.
And you know what? Hunter is already demonstrating that he will adapt to the famed "Patriot Way."
Hunter recently said that he wouldn't dare wear his No. 12 with the Pats out of respect for Tom Brady, who donned that number throughout his 20-year tenure with the franchise.
While he jokingly said he would have no issue sporting the No. 12 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because Brady only spent three seasons there, it seems pretty clear that Hunter has no intention of infringing upon Brady's legacy in New England.
That unselfish nature is prime evidence that Hunter would be a perfect fit with the Patriots.
It may sound cliche, but that stuff matters. Heck, it was New England defensive lineman Davon Godchaux who called out his teammates for being "selfish" earlier this season.
The Pats are in need of a culture shift after a few brutal campaigns. Bill Belichick is no longer on the sideline after spending 24 years as the franchise's head coach, and while Jerod Mayo certainly deserves a chance, you can already sense the Patriots' mystique slipping away.
Bringing in a star player like Hunter who will also help establish a team-first attitude within the organization would go a long way in bringing New England back to its glory days.
Obviously, it will take more than just Hunter. The Pats need a heck of a lot more up and down their roster (which is why some are actually suggesting that the Patriots trade out of the No. 1 pick if they get it). But you are generally led by your best players, and if Hunter is as good as advertised, he should be a force on the NFL level.
If Hunter is able to combine his incredible skill with a infectious, selfless attitude, it will work wonders for a New England franchise that is currently in danger of falling into obscurity.
