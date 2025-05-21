One Major Problem the Patriots Have Not Yet Solved
The New England Patriots have come a long way this offseason, overhauling their defense and making some significant offensive additions.
One of the primary concerns for the Patriots this past year was their horrendous offensive line, which was probably the worst unit in the NFL. New England was able to address the tackle positions, signing Morgan Moses and drafting Will Campbell, but the interior of the Pats' offensive line remains a significant question mark.
Phil Perry of NBC Sports has singled out the guard position as a major issue for the Patriots.
"But the team drafted Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round. Any shot he could be the pivot as a rookie?" Perry wrote. "Or would the Patriots try him at left guard to fill the one job that looks truly wide open and up for grabs? Other options to play alongside Campbell would include Layden Robinson, Sidy Sow, Cole Strange, Wes Schweitzer and undrafted rookie Jack Conley."
It was unrealistic to expect New England to solve all of its problems in one fell swoop this offseason, so it's hard to blame the Pats for not being able to patch literally every hole in the trenches. However, that does not make the lack of continuity at both left and right guard any less troubling.
Protecting second-year quarterback Drake Maye will be paramount, as the Patriots' wide receiver additions won't mean all that much if Maye can't remain upright. Obviously, fixing the tackle spots was the top concern, as tackle is generally viewed as the more important position. But that interior protection matters, as well.
The rushing attack also comes into play here, as it's hard to consistently open holes for your running backs when your guards are getting pushed back at the point of attack.
We'll see if New England can string together a cohesive offensive line unit in 2025.
