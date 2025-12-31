Patriots Receive Great News on Injured OL

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Despite the trying times presently surrounding them, the New England Patriots began on-field preparations for their regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

As they continue to bask in the glow of their 42-10 victory over the New York Jets — as well as clinching their first AFC East division crown since 2019 — rookie left tackle Will Campbell was present and began practicing this week, thus triggering his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. The LSU product was placed on IR after suffering an MCL sprain during the Patriots 26-20 Week 12 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Per league regulations, Campbell was eligible to return to in-game action for their Week 18 game against the Dolphins. At present, the team’s expectation is that he will be ready for playoffs.

Prior to practice, Campbell spoke with members of the media, revealing that he was “miserable” when he suffered his injury. However, he remained engaged with his teammates while working to return to the field as quickly as possible. When asked about the potential os his playing this weekend, Campbell acknowledged that he is taking each moment as it arrives.

"That's not my call,” Campbell said. “I'm worried about one thing, and that's [practice] in 30 minutes. We'll see how that goes..."

By all accounts, Campbell looked to be in good spirits and good shape during the opening moments of practice.

Throughout the Pats’ first 11 games, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient in both pass protection and run blocking. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, the former LSU Tiger is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson. The rookie entered his injury period having allowed only five sacks and four total pressures on quarterback Drake Maye.

Alex Austin Returns, Seven Remain Sidelined

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reserve cornerback Alex Austin, who landed on injured reserve just prior to Campbell on Nov. 25, was also back at practice, signaling his eligibility to return to the Patriots active roster. Austin had recently been spotted working out with a black cast on his left wrist/hand after undergoing a minor surgical procedure. Initial tests had revealed an injury he sustained while playing on special teams in the Nov. 23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to his placement on injured reserve, Austin had started two games, recording 13 total tackles and one pass-breakup.

Unfortunately, the news was not all good for the extensive list of injured Patriots. Starting left guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) was not spotted at practice. The Pats rookie lineman was one of several players not present at the session held inside Gillette Stadium to kick off Week 18 preparations. Fullback Jack Westover (ankle), linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), nose tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot), tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (illness) were also absent from the session.

As for Campbell and Austin, the Patriots now have 21 days to either activate them to the 53-man roster, or allow them to revert to season-ending injured reserve. Defensive lineman Milton Williams, whose activation window opened last week, was also present and practicing at Gillette Stadium during the day’s session.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!