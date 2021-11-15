Patriots-Falcons Week Eleven Projected Injury Report: First Edition — Patterson Potentially Sidelined?

The Patriots project a key linebacker as a non-participant, while the Falcons may be without one of their most prolific offensive players on Thursday.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL season provided some questions for the New England Patriots as they prepare to travel south to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8:20pm ET.

It is a quick turn-around for the Pats, who are fresh off of a dominant 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. With the win, the team improved to 6-4 on the 2021 season. Conversely, Atlanta suffered a demoralizing 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, dropping them to 4-5 on the season.

While neither the Patriots, nor the Falcons practiced on Monday, the estimated report does provide some insight on the potential availability for players from both teams, who are currently dealing with injuries.

Here is Monday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

LB Josh Uche, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Hip

OT Trent Brown, Calf

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Forearm

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring

LB Daren Bates, groin

TE Hayden Hurst, ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle

TE Lee Smith, back

FULL AVAILABILITY

DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion

What It Means: Patriots

Had the Patriots taken the practice field on Monday, they would have been without the services of running back Damien Harris and return specialist Gunner Olszewski. Both players remain in concussion protocol, each having missed Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker Josh Uche was an addition to the report, listed with an ankle injury. Uche had been listed on previous injury reports with both back and shoulder injuries. He also missed the team’s Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans. Uche was not on the team’s final Week Ten injury report and was active on Sunday against the Browns, where he played on 13 defensive snaps and seven snaps on special teams. It is unclear whether Uche suffered the injury during Sunday’s game. His status will be worth monitoring heading into Thursday night’s contest in Atlanta.

What It Means: Falcons

Despite being projected as a ‘limited’ participant, Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is still battling an ankle sprain, and his status for Thursday’s game against the Patriots is in doubt.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Patterson is still undergoing evaluation on his ankle, and that his chances for playing in Week Eleven do not ‘sound optimistic.’

The former Patriot has been one of Atlanta’s most explosive offensive weapons in 2021, having notable success in both the Falcons’ running and passing games. He leads Atlanta with 303 yards rushing yards, averaging 3.9 per carry, with two touchdowns. He also ranks second on the team in both receptions (39) and receiving yards (473), while leading the Falcons with five receiving touchdowns. Patterson’s potential absence would be tough for Atlanta to mitigate, allowing the Patriots to focus their attention on running back Mike Davis and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was also listed on Monday’s report, projected as a non-participant with an ankle injury. The 28-year-old has logged 158 receiving yards on 20 catches, with one touchdown reception.