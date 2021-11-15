Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Falcons Week Eleven Projected Injury Report: First Edition — Patterson Potentially Sidelined?

    The Patriots project a key linebacker as a non-participant, while the Falcons may be without one of their most prolific offensive players on Thursday.
    Author:

    The first practice participation and injury report of Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL season provided some questions for the New England Patriots as they prepare to travel south to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8:20pm ET.

    It is a quick turn-around for the Pats, who are fresh off of a dominant 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. With the win, the team improved to 6-4 on the 2021 season. Conversely, Atlanta suffered a demoralizing 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, dropping them to 4-5 on the season.

    While neither the Patriots, nor the Falcons practiced on Monday, the estimated report does provide some insight on the potential availability for players from both teams, who are currently dealing with injuries.

    Here is Monday’s full report:

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    RB Damien Harris, Concussion

    WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

    LB Josh Uche, Ankle

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

    RB Brandon Bolden, Hip

    OT Trent Brown, Calf

    S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

    G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

    CB Jalen Mills, Forearm

    Read More

    TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

    LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    No Players Listed.

    ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring

    LB Daren Bates, groin

    TE Hayden Hurst, ankle

    LIMITED AVAILABILITY

    S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle

    RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle

    TE Lee Smith, back

    FULL AVAILABILITY

    DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion

    What It Means: Patriots

    Had the Patriots taken the practice field on Monday, they would have been without the services of running back Damien Harris and return specialist Gunner Olszewski. Both players remain in concussion protocol, each having missed Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

    Linebacker Josh Uche was an addition to the report, listed with an ankle injury. Uche had been listed on previous injury reports with both back and shoulder injuries. He also missed the team’s Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans. Uche was not on the team’s final Week Ten injury report and was active on Sunday against the Browns, where he played on 13 defensive snaps and seven snaps on special teams. It is unclear whether Uche suffered the injury during Sunday’s game. His status will be worth monitoring heading into Thursday night’s contest in Atlanta.

    What It Means: Falcons

    Despite being projected as a ‘limited’ participant, Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is still battling an ankle sprain, and his status for Thursday’s game against the Patriots is in doubt.

    On Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Patterson is still undergoing evaluation on his ankle, and that his chances for playing in Week Eleven do not ‘sound optimistic.’

    The former Patriot has been one of Atlanta’s most explosive offensive weapons in 2021, having notable success in both the Falcons’ running and passing games. He leads Atlanta with 303 yards rushing yards, averaging 3.9 per carry, with two touchdowns. He also ranks second on the team in both receptions (39) and receiving yards (473), while leading the Falcons with five receiving touchdowns. Patterson’s potential absence would be tough for Atlanta to mitigate, allowing the Patriots to focus their attention on running back Mike Davis and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

    Tight end Hayden Hurst was also listed on Monday’s report, projected as a non-participant with an ankle injury. The 28-year-old has logged 158 receiving yards on 20 catches, with one touchdown reception. 

    Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson
    News

    Patriots-Falcons Week Eleven Projected Injury Report: First Edition — Patterson Potentially Sidelined?

    33 seconds ago
    Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne
    News

    Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Proving to be a Patriots Dual-Threat By Order of the ‘Code Run’

    2 hours ago
    Patriots QB Mac Jones
    News

    Patriots 2021 Week Ten Snap Counts: Interpretations and Implications

    6 hours ago
    Patriots HC Bill Belichick
    News

    Belichick: ‘Good Win For Us’ and More Following Patriots Victory Over Browns

    8 hours ago
    Patriots TE Hunter Henry (85) and WR Kendrick Bourne (84)
    News

    Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Ten Victory Over the Browns

    20 hours ago
    Patriots QB Mac Jones (10) and TE Hunter Henry (85)
    News

    Cleveland Rocked: Patriots Dominate Browns 45-7 in Week Ten

    Nov 14, 2021
    Patriots TE Devin Asiasi
    News

    Patriots-Browns Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Ten Showdown

    Nov 14, 2021
    Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd during his first preseason game against the Washington Football Team
    News

    Patriots-Browns Game Day Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

    Nov 14, 2021