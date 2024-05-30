Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Lands on SI's Backup QB Rankings
When looking back to the start of the most recent NFL offseason, the New England Patriots decided to bring a fresh veteran signal-caller into the mix with the signing of Jacoby Brissett. After spending one year with the Washington Commanders, the 31-year-old QB was added on a one-year, $8 million deal to help iron out the troubles this room saw across 2023.
No matter what the Patriots opted to do come draft time, the addition of Brissett offered a much better sense of security under center. With his previous experience in New England, and collecting his fair share of starts during a few other stints in between, signing him was a logical fit.
However, with the Patriots' selection of third-overall pick Drake Maye in last month's draft, some already see the rookie entering the fold as a day-one starter for the Patriots over Brissett. Despite being 21 with limited college playing time, his high ceiling has already merited him some consideration to be under center from the jump.
With that, it effectively has thrown Brissett into being pinned as a backup option, where Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranks the Patriots' offseason addition as the eighth-best backup in the NFL.
The placement slides him down a bit from his previous spot of 2nd during last offseason, but Brissett was still given some high praise in Manzano's rationale:
"Brissett has developed a reputation for being ready at any moment, which he did with the Patriots to start his career and did with the Colts, Dolphins, Browns and Commanders. Brissett nearly pulled off a comeback victory against the Rams after Sam Howell was benched. The ninth-year veteran has appeared in 79 career games with 48 starts."- Gilberto Manzano
After a nightmare-ish ending to the Mac Jones saga last season, it's well within reason we see the Patriots decide to ease Maye into the pros by giving the former Commander QB the nod to start early on. Heading into his ninth year in the NFL, Brissett can give New England better stability at the position, and take pressure off their first-round pick to be an impact player right away.
If Maye keeps showing out during his reps in OTAs, camp, and preseason, he may be the guy, but it may come with a few months of seeing how things shake out to make that decision. Nonetheless, Brissett comes in as a top ten option to lean on in either scenario and allows New England to have significantly improved confidence on offense for 2024.
If it's Maye, or if it's Brissett, one thing remains true: expect a much-needed breath of fresh air when the Patriots are throwing the rock next season.
