Projected Draft Day Trade Benefits Patriots
The New England Patriots are in prime position to land a blue-chip player with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While it seems very apparent that the Tennessee Titans will be taking quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, it's very up in the air what could happen between picks two and four.
A trade involving first-round picks happens yearly at this point. Per Adam Schefter, the last time we got this close to the draft without such a trade was back in 1993. Five days before that draft that year, the Kansas City Chiefs traded a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Joe Montana. Could the Patriots be the team to trade down within the top five? Or will it be someone else?
According to Bryce Lazenby of Newsweek, he foresees the New York Giants trading with the New Orleans Saints, who will then take quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, which leaves New England the chance to take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"The first three picks make the fourth pick an easy decision for the Patriots," Lazenby writes. "The Patriots desperately need an elite-level edge-rusher, and Carter is probably the best in the class."
Carter is the consensus top edge rusher in this class, and is coming off a season in which he was an All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 24. He also added 12 sacks and 68 combined tackles, which was a career high as he helped Penn State reach the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff. Having a player of his caliber coming off the edge would complete a defense that has had a makeover this offseason.
