Raiders Rookie Responds to Patriots Legend’s Praise
New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski has been very outspoken about the NFL since his retirement from football. Recently, he made a strong comment about Las Vegas Raiders' rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Gronkowski boldly stated that he thinks Bowers could pass him up as the greatest pass-catching tight end of all-time.
Now, Bowers has responded to the massive praise heaped on him by Gronkowski.
“That was pretty sweet; I grew up looking up to him. You wanna be like him, so it’s pretty cool hearing that.”
Throughout the first two games of his NFL career, Bowers has racked up 15 receptions for 156 yards. He has been a key go-to target for quarterback Gardner Minshew.
At just 21 years old, he has already flashed the superstar potential that made him the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
All Patriots fans were lucky to watch Gronkowski for years. There have been very few players that dominated their position like Gronkowski did during his tenure with New England. It appears that the Raiders may be set to begin their own period of time watching greatness at the tight end position.
Bowers also received some major praise from Las Vegas superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
“He’s a matchup nightmare for a linebacker, most safeties, and I think he could win on a lot of corners as well. So when you got that type of size and you can run block and fit in the whole scheme, you’ll be playing a lot of plays in the league.”
Between the bold prediction from the New England legend and the praise from Adams, Bowers has been grabbing a lot of attention. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up his current pace throughout the rest of the 2024 NFL season.
Expect to see Bowers keep up the dominant level of play that he has shown so far. He's the real deal and even Gronkowski knows it.
The 21-year-old tight end is going to be fun to watch for years to come.
