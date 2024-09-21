Patriots Named Landing Spot for Former First-Round Pick
The New England Patriots suffered a major injury loss when Ja'Whaun Bentley was ruled out for the rest of the season. He is a huge leader for the defense and a big-time playmaker at the linebacker position.
With him being ruled out for the remainder of the year, there has been speculation that the Patriots could consider pursuing a trade for linebacker help.
Dan Graziano of ESPN has revealed a couple intriguing options. One of them was a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for veteran linebacker Devin White.
He had the Buffalo Bills as the main potential trade suitor, but New England was listed as a team that makes sense as well.
"Buffalo Bills. They lost Matt Milano to a torn biceps in the preseason and Terrel Bernard to a pectoral strain in Week 2 against Miami. Buffalo could use more veteran support on the second and third levels of the defense. The Raiders and Patriots also make sense."
E.J. Speed of the Indianapolis Colts was another name that was thrown out as a potential option for the Patriots.
White would be a very intriguing addition for New England. At one point not that long ago, he was one of the best linebackers in football. That has changed over the last couple of years, but he could still be a high-impact player for the Patriots.
He has yet to play this season for the Eagles. After being a free agency signing, he was expected to be a key role player for the Philadelphia defense.
During the 2023 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White ended up playing in 14 games. He racked up 83 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and six defended passes.
Those numbers show that he's still capable of making an impact on the field.
Expect to continue hearing New England rumored in potential trade scenarios. The Patriots have a few needs and it's possible that the front office would be open to making moves to fix those areas.
