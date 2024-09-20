Patriots Announce Week 4 QB
The New England Patriots are fresh off of last night's blowout loss to the New York Jets by a final score of 24-3.
At the end of the game on the final drive, the Patriots put rookie quarterback Drake Maye in for his NFL debut. That appearance left fans wondering if a quarterback change could be coming.
Today, during his press conference, head coach Jerod Mayo made a final decision. He's sticking with Jacoby Brissett as his starting quarterback for Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.
After the loss to the Jets, Mayo was non-committal about his starting quarterback. That left fans thinking that Maye might get the start. Obviously, Mayo decided that next week wasn't the right week to make a change.
Looking ahead to next week, the 49ers are going to be a very difficult opponent. They are one of the best teams in football and are the defending NFC champions for a reason.
Throwing Maye out for his first start against San Francisco would be a massive mistake. In just one drive against New York, Maye was sacked twice and hurried more times in eight pass attempts. At least for right now, keeping Maye safe and healthy is the right decision.
It still seems likely that Maye will take over the starting job at some point this season. However, it won't be in Week 4.
Brissett has not played horribly this season. In three games, he has completed 60.9 percent of his pass attempts for 368 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.
While the offense hasn't been able to move the football very well, they don't want to rush Maye either. When the rookie takes over, the passing game will be better. He showed in just one drive that he can throw the ball much better than the veteran Brissett.
All of that being said, fans will have to wait longer for Maye to take over. There may be some frustration starting to boil over about Brissett's inability to do much to power the offense, but being patient with Maye is the right call for the big picture.
