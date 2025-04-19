Report: Patriots Could Swing Colossal Trade With Eagles
The New England Patriots have made a whole lot of signings this offseason, but they have stayed away from swinging any trades. Could that change at the NFL Draft?
Nick Stevens of WEEI has reported that the Patriots may receive a call from the Philadelphia Eagles concerning the No. 4 overall pick, as the Eagles apparently are enamored with Penn State star Abdul Carter.
They are so taken with Carter, as a matter of fact, that Stevens reports they may even be willing to part with star wide receiver A.J. Brown to bag him.
“I got a call earlier today that the Philadelphia Eagles really, really, really want Abdul Carter and that they would consider, rather, are planning to call your New England Patriots on draft day, if Carter falls to No. 4, to see if Mike Vrabel would like a reunion with A.J. Brown and possibly more draft selections and compensation to come,” Stevens said.
This is certainly not the first time we have heard Brown linked to New England. Heck, there were even rumors the Pats could potentially land Brown even after Philadelphia won the Super Bowl this past February. It didn't seem very realistic then, but based on the offseason the Eagles have had, maybe there is a chance if Carter is on the board?
Carter is widely viewed as a generational talent at the edge rusher position, and it's important to keep in mind that Philadelphia has lost two of its top pass rushers in Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.
As much as the Patriots seem to love Carter, they may be tempted to pass on the opportunity to draft him if it means they can finally snatch Brown, who is under contract through 2029 and wouldn't be able to threaten New England with the possibility of walking.
