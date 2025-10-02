Retired Patriots OT Praises Bill Parcells on HOF Induction
The legendary Bill Parcells was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame as the franchise's 36th inductee. Some say it was a bit too late, as the former head coach deserved to be enshrined with a red jacket far earlier for his contributions to the team.
For a former offensive lineman on two of those Parcells' teams, he was happy to see his former head coach be honored by the franchise.
"On the fields as a coach, he was a field general," former offensive tackle Eugene Chung — who was drafted by the Patriots 12th overall in 1992 — told Patriots on SI. "Knowing what every person was supposed to be doing on every play. He made practice hard, so that the games were easy."
Chung was a mauler along the offensive line for Virginia Tech before the Patriots drafted him in the first round. He spent one year under former head coach Dick MacPherson before the team hired Parcells in 1993. Chung then spent two years with New England with Parcells as the head coach, playing in 19 games and starting in 16 of them.
His best season was in 1993 (Parcells' first season), as Chung started all 16 games and was a main reason that third-year running back Leonard Russell was able to rush for a career-high 1,088 yards.
Following his third year where he played in just three games, Chung was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the expansion draft. He would later have stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles until he retired in 2000.
While Chung wasn't on the team when the erosion of trust between Parcells and the Patriots began, he is well aware of it. When Parcells was the head coach for the 1996 season — where New England made it to its second Super Bowl ever — it was evident he would leave the job for the rival New York Jets. Following the loss to the Packers, Parcells rubbed the region the wrong way by taking a separate flight home.
It was all part of the journey Parcells had as a brash, outspoken head coach — something he touched on in his Hall of Fame induction speech and mentioned that he had regretted.
"It was his job to manage the fans and protect his team," Chung said. "Even if there was bad blood."
After his playing career, Chung became a coach, first in the NFL and now remains at the college level. He's currently in his first season on DeSean Jackson's staff at Delaware State as the offensive line coach. The lessons Parcells taught him in New England haven't left his mind.
"After coaching in the league, I appreciate what he was trying to accomplish, along with his process," Chung said. "I have taken some of his philosophies applying them to how I coach — adjusting it and making it my own style of coaching."
Parcells didn't mention Chung by name — or many of the players from his early seasons as the Patriots head man — when he was honored at Gillette Stadium, but he did give a special shoutout to those who played on his teams.
"So I want to thank, namely, all the players that were involved in that, because it was a real grind, ladies and gentlemen," Parcells said in his Hall of Fame speech. "It was a real grind physically, and it was a real grind mentally, and they withstood it and profited from it. The other thing, when (owner) Robert (Kraft) came, now we got the resources to compete, too. So now we were able to do those things that we hadn’t been able to do before. And so that’s what kind of made it and got it going."
