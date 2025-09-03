Patriots' Drake Maye Talks Bill Belichick's College Debut
With the New England Patriots enjoying a weekend off ahead of their regular season practices, quarterback Drake Maye got time to kick his feet up on the couch and watch some college football. Following Monday's practice, the former UNC Tar Heel also got to tune into his alma mater's season opener against TCU — which also coincided with a former Patriots head coach's debut at the college level.
“Obviously had some days off, so I was able to tune into college football,” Maye said to WEEI about watching UNC head coach Bill Belichick on Monday. “Took a look at that one last night. Good start in the first drive. And wasn’t the way I’m sure we wanted to end it. But no, it’s good to see that kind of football back. And obviously, it wasn’t the ending we wanted. But pretty cool to see Coach Belichick on the sideline (with) those guys."
It wasn't the outcome that Maye nor Belichick hoped for in Chapel Hill, as the Horned Frogs came into Kenan Stadium and exploded to the tune of a 48-14. The 48 points were the most allowed by a Belichick-coached team ever.
Despite Maye and Belichick not crossing paths in the NFL — the head coach was out of New England and in the media realm by the time Maye was drafted — the Patriots signal caller says it was an honor to meet the eventual Hall of Famer.
“(I) was honored to meet him. What a legendary coach,” Maye said. “And I think he’s gonna — they’ve got a bunch of new players in the program, and they’re figuring it out in college football. But, I have no doubt … what he’s done in the past, and his proof of being a winning coach is going to unfold."
What he's done in the past was lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, though he did have a legendary quarterback by his side for each of those championships. Belichick doesn't have an elite quarterback on his current Tar Heels roster, as transfer Gio Lopez went over two hours without a completion on Monday, while backup Max Johnson is still fully working himself back from a career-altering leg injury from 2023.
During Maye's career at UNC, the Huntersville, North Carolina, native threw for 63 touchdowns and ran for 16 more in his 30 career games. The 2022 ACC Player of the Year was also named to the All-ACC Second Team the following season before New England took him with the third overall draft selection.
If Belichick was still with the Patriots however, he might not have turned the card in for Maye.
"He hasn't played very much. He really doesn't have a lot of experience. He's going to need some work in reading defenses, reading coverages," Belichick said at the time on The Pat McAfee Show. "He's kind of quick to bail out of the pocket. He's going to need to hang in there a little bit longer and find those receivers."
For Maye, he did take a trip down to UNC this summer, but he wasn't able to talk shop with Belichick. It's something he hopes can happen later in the season — for Maye, ideally when they start stacking wins in what appears to be an easier stretch of the schedule.
“I’d love to pick his brain, football-wise,” Maye said. “It wasn’t much of as much chance to do that when I went back and visited, but I was out there at practice once and and talked to the quarterbacks, so it was good to meet him and be out there and still support my my school, and looking forward to following this upcoming season and continue to see them improve.”
UNC will look to rebound with a Week 2 matchup against in-state rival Charlotte later this week, while the Patriots welcome in the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off their 2025 slate.
