Rising Pass Rusher Gaining Momentum as Possible Patriots Pick
The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing they desperately needed to repair a pass rush that tallied just 28 sacks in 2024, so they got busy by signing Harold Landry and Milton Williams in free agency.
However, the Patriots could still afford to add some more pieces along the edge, which is why New England is expected to add an edge rusher at some point in the NFL Draft.
Obviously, the best-case scenario in that regard would be for New England to land Abdul Carter, but it's becoming less and less likely that the Penn State superstar will still be on the board when the Pats are on the clock with the fourth overall pick.
As a result, the Patriots may need to punt to Day 2 or beyond in order to land another pass rusher, and one name seems to be gaining momentum as a potential target for the club: UCLA Bruins star Oluwafemi Oladejo.
Oladejo has rocketed up draft boards since the end of the season, and more and more mock drafts are starting to predict him to land with New England in the third round.
The latest example is Owain Jones of Pro Football Network, who has the Pats selecting Oladejo with the 69th overall pick in his latest three-round mock.
Oladejo is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, marking the first season he truly began to shine as a pass rusher.
Previously, the 21-year-old was more of a classical linebacker, as he had only accumulated 1.5 sacks over his first three collegiate seasons. Two of those came with California before he transferred to UCLA after 2022.
Oladejo is still a very raw prospect, but he put together a very impressive performance at the Scouting Combine that certainly turned some heads.
