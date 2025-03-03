SNL Roasts Patriots’ Bill Belichick
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick came out of retirement recently, deciding to take the head-coaching job at the University of North Carolina.
He has also been in the headlines for other reasons.
The 72-year-old currently has a 24-year-old girlfriend, which has certainly drawn a whole lot of reactions from fans and media members alike.
Most of it is just good-natured fun, and now, Saturday Night Live has decided to jump in on the fun with a little roast of Belichick in a recent episode.
Belichick doesn't really seem to care about all of the backlash he has taken, which is why he definitely seems entirely comfortable going out in public with his partner.
And hey, when you've won six Super Bowl championships and are considered by many to be the greatest football coach who has ever lived, chances are, you have been able to grow some thick skin.
Belichick spent 24 seasons as Patriots head coach, taking the team to nine Super Bowl appearances in addition to all of those titles. He also captured 17 AFC East division crowns, including 11 straight at one point.
However, things certainly took a rotten turn for Belichick following the departure of Tom Brady in March 2020, as Belichick went just 29-36 over his final four seasons at the helm, making just one trip to the playoffs during that stretch.
This has led to many claiming that Brady—not Belichick—was the primary driving roce behind New England's massive success, and honestly, that's probably mostly true. After all, an all-time great quarterback will generally have more of an impact than a coach.
Regardless, no one can deny the tremendous run Belichick had in Foxborough, and now, he'll get to try his hand at the collegiate level.
