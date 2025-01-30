Former Patriots Coach Joins Packers Staff
As the New England Patriots continue to overhaul their coaching staff starting off their 2025 offseason, some of the former members of the previous regime have begun finding new homes elsewhere –– one of those coaches being the Patriots' former defensive coordinator.
According to Rob Demovsky of NFL Nation, the Green Bay Packers are expected to bring former Patriots defensive coordinator Demarcus Covington in as their next defensive line coach.
Covington was promoted to being the Patriots' defensive coordinator under Jerod Mayo for his first season in the role in 2024. However, with Mayo's firing taking place and the implementation of Mike Vrabel and his staff to follow, Covington was ultimately not retained, and now joins Green Bay's staff for a new opportunity.
The Patriots struggled on the defensive end last season due to multiple factors, ranking 22nd in the NFL for yards gained and scoring defense. As a result, the Patriots wasted no time bringing in new voices to help guide this unit to success, starting with two new defensive-minded coaches leading the way in Vrabel and Detroit Lions' former defensive line coach, Terrell Williams.
Covington was a long-time assistant in New England, joining the staff in 2017 as a coaching assistant and working his way up to becoming the outside linebackers and defensive line coach from 2019 to 2023 under Bill Belichick. Now in Green Bay, he'll return to his roots by honing in on the trenches.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!