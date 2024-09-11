Report: Patriots Owner Questions Jerry Jones Hall of Fame Induction
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has built quite the empire in Foxborough, but strangely enough, he has not been fully recognized for it.
Kraft is still not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, even though it seems pretty obvious that the Patriots legend should be enshrined in Canton.
That's especially considering that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was inducted in 2017.
And apparently, that really ticked off Kraft, per Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.
"He hasn't been to the NFC title game in two decades and he gets in?" Kraft told a confidant. "How does that work?"
Kraft has a point.
While Jones certainly stamped himself among the elite owners of professional sports in the '90s, winning three Super Bowls between 1992 and 1995, he hasn't experienced a whole lot of success afterward.
Since 1996, the Cowboys have not made it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs. As a matter of fact, they have collected just four postseason wins altogether throughout that span.
Meanwhile, Kraft has led New England to six Super Bowl championships and nine Super Bowl appearances since 2001. Overall, he has guided the Pats to 10 trips to the Super Bowl since taking over as the owner in 1994. Additionally, the Patriots have won 19 AFC East titles under his direction. That included a run of 11 straight division crowns between 2009 and 2019.
Yet, somehow, Kraft remains on the outside looking in when it comes to the Hall of Fame.
One has to figure that soon, Kraft will be immortalized. After all, the 83-year-old has experienced more success than any other owner in American professional sports over the last couple of decades.
But until then, Kraft will have to be patient, and he'll have to continue wondering how Jones made the cut before him.
