Patriots Named Trade Option for Titans First-Round WR
The New England Patriots could absolutely use some more talent at the skill positions, so it comes as no surprise that many want them to add a wide receiver at some point in 2024.
Well, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has put together an NFL trade big board entering Week 2, and in the piece, he lists the Patriots as a logical destination for Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks.
"The rebuilding New England Patriots might also be interested in Burks' upside," Knox wrote. "The Patriots showed that they can play competitive football during Sunday's surprising victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the Patriots' wide receiver group still leaves plenty to be desired."
Burks, who played his collegiate football at the University of Arkansas, was selected by the Titans with the 18th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 24-year-old has been a massive disappointment, as he has been limited due to injuries and underwhelming performance in general.
He played in 11 games during his rookie campaign, catching 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Burks once again appeared in 11 contests but saw a considerable dip in production, logging 16 catches for 221 yards.
With Tennessee adding both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd via free agency to put alongside of DeAndre Hopkins, Burks has fallen even further down the depth chart, and in the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, he managed just one grab for two yards.
Burks did show plenty of promise at Arkansas, especially during his final collegiate season when he hauled in 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 scores.
However, it has not translated on to the NFL level.
That being said, if any team can afford to gamble on a player like Burks, it's the Patriots.
